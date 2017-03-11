60-year-old critical after apartment fire

A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Memphis.

Memphis Fire Department said the fire happened on South Orleans Street just after midnight Saturday.

The fire was brought under control in under 15 minutes, but not after a man suffered severe burns.

MFD said the man was rescued from the home by a family member before fire crews arrives.

The 60-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition with second- and third-degree burns.

MFD determined the fire to be a result of smoking in the living room.

Damage to the apartment is estimated at $29,000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.