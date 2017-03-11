FOUND: 3 missing children, father

Helena-West Helena Police Department called off the search for three missing children who were taken by their non-custodial father.

Police said the children were taken from a family member’s home in Helena-West Helena on Friday at 6 p.m., by their father, 30-year-old Terry Houston of Kankakee, Illinois.

Xan’Terrian Houston, 8, Xan’Naddy Houston, 7, and Xan’Trell Houston, 4, went missing.

They were later located safely.

