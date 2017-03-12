Friends identified man shot, killed in Hickory Hill

Friends identified Antreze Broadie as the man who was killed in Hickory Hill late Saturday night. (Source: Facebook)

One man is dead, and two others were critically injured after a Saturday night shooting in Hickory Hill. Memphis police said the shooting victims showed up at a McDonald's on Mendenhall Road for help.

“I just saw lights flashing and everything,” Craig Carrick said.

Craig Carrick saw two crime scenes Saturday night in the 3000 block of Mendenhall Road. Other witnesses captured video and broadcast it live on Facebook.

Perry Echols said he heard bullets flying in rapid succession.

“I heard several shots ring out. I’m used to hearing shots fired, but not that close. It was real close and very loud,” Echols said.

Memphis Police initially responded to a shooting call at the McDonald's at Mendenhall and Winchester Roads.

When officers got there, they found a car blocking the drive-thru with the driver’s side door open. The person behind the wheel was dead. Investigators said two other men came up and said they’d also been shot at a convenience store down the street by two suspects who fired into their vehicle.

Police said all three of the victims were together during the shooting and drove to McDonald’s after it happened.

“I’m really hurt,” Geremy Rhodes said.

Rhodes said he grew up with the man killed – 26-year-old Antreze Broadie. Rhodes said his friend was a father to multiple children. He can’t believe he’s gone.

“He meant a lot to a lot of people and a lot of people are hurting behind this,” he said, “A lot other than this happening out here in the streets, and you’ve got to be more careful around the people you hang with.”

Those who live in the area said the violence is too much, and they shouldn’t be dodging bullets in the place they call home.

“It’s out of control,” Echols said.

“It’s just horrible. It’s sad. I don’t even want to live over here no more,” Carrick said.

Investigators said the shooting victims told them the two suspects were wearing black hoodies and in blue jeans, but they couldn’t provide information as to which direction they fled.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help police, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.

