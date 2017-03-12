Snowfall totals reach 6 inches Saturday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Snowfall totals reach 6 inches Saturday

By Brittney Bryant, Meteorologist
Source: NWS Memphis Source: NWS Memphis
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A weather system blanketed much of the Mid-South with snow on Saturday. A band of heavy snow set up in far northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas for several hours. The line of snow started moving quickly south towards the Tennessee/Mississippi border Saturday evening. The quick movement resulted in lower snowfall totals in Memphis and north Mississippi. 

The highest totals were in Union City and Paris, TN with up to six inches of snow. Snowfall totals exceeded two inches in most areas north of I-40, such as Dyersburg, Blytheville and Ripley. 

Less than an inch accumulated in most of Shelby County, although Millington received just over an inch. 

