DeAngelo Williams helps make young girl's birthday special

Pittsburgh Steeler and former Memphis Tiger DeAngelo Williams helped make a young girl’s birthday special this weekend.

A man tweeted at Williams, showing off his daughter’s DeAngelo-themed birthday party for her 10th birthday.

Honored, Williams wanted to make her day a bit more special, so he got her father’s phone number and called her in the middle of her party!

DeAngelo shared the special moment on his Twitter, calling it “one of the coolest things about being a professional athlete."

One of the coolest things about being a professional athlete! pic.twitter.com/7TE5zXzC7p — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) March 11, 2017

