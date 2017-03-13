MPD: Man robbed, injured in strip club shooting

A man was injured in a robbery and shooting at a Memphis strip club early Monday morning.

The shooting happened at Pure Passion in the 1800 block of East Brooks Road just before 2 a.m.

“I’m kind of upset about it, considering it being in this area” Laura Holt, who lives near the night club, said.

According to police, a man was walking in the parking lot of the club when he was attacked and hit several times. When he tried to run away, the suspect shot him and robbed him.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, but he was later downgraded to critical condition.

The suspect drove away in a silver sedan. Police have not released the make or model. No arrests have been made.

“I feel like someone should be able to stop all of these shootings,” Holt said.

This shooting is only the latest incident at the gentlemen’s club. In November 2015, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office shut it down. The club reopened in December after owners promised to increase security.

A year earlier, four people were shot outside of the club. All of them survived. The strip club was closed temporarily for the first time in 2008 after it was deemed a nuisance.

“I feel like they should shut the place down since there’s been so many shootings to keep it from happening,’ Holt said.

WMC Action News 5 reached out to Pure Passion’s management for a comment, but did not get a response.

District Attorney Amy Weirich released the following statement about the latest act of violence at Pure Passion:

"MPD is investigating this latest shooting incident.

"While the club owners have taken measures to address security concerns, our office will continue to work with MPD to ensure the measures taken are effective."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.