2017's Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

If you’re Irish, or just enjoy a good celebration, WalletHub.com has come up with the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the wearing of the green.

Their study looked at 16 key metrics, including “Irish pubs and restaurants per capita,” “weather forecast,” and “lowest price for a 3-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day,”

Out of the 200 largest cities in America, here are their top ten:

Buffalo, NY Madison, WI Boston, MA Cedar Rapids, IA Worcester, MA Pittsburgh, PA Akron, OH Tampa, FL Philadelphia, PA Cleveland, OH

While none of those are within a day’s drive of the Mid-South, Cincinnati came in at #13, Chicago at #14, and Knoxville came in at 25th. Memphis ranked 154th, just above Baton Rouge and San Antonio.

For the complete list of cities, plus some fun facts about St. Patrick’s Day around the country, click here.

