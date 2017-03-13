Girl on mission to spread love nationwide visits MPD - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Girl on mission to spread love nationwide visits MPD

(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A little girl’s mission is spreading joy and love throughout the United States.

Rosalyn, a little girl from North Carolina, is going around the country hugging police officers to show them that they are appreciated and loved. She hopes to be a beacon of light in tough times.

Rosalyn made a stop in Memphis to surprise Memphis Police Department. It was an event of cuteness and giggles that MPD shared on its Facebook page:

"I know I'm a little girl...but I have a big heart. Will you and Daddy please help me do this," Rosalyn said on her website.

Rosalyn has visited nine states throughout her journey and has hugged quite a bit of police officers. Her parents travel with her to several cities as she spreads love across the country.

To learn more about Rosalyn’s mission, or to donate to the cause, click here.

