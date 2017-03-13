Remains in Panola County identified as missing Memphis man - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Remains in Panola County identified as missing Memphis man

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Sanjay Patel went missing in October 2016. His remains were found in Panola County, Mississippi. (Source: Family) Sanjay Patel went missing in October 2016. His remains were found in Panola County, Mississippi. (Source: Family)
PANOLA CO, MS (WMC) -

Panola County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms the human remains found in Panola County are those of a missing Memphis man.

The medical examiner said the remains belong to Sanjay Patel.

Patel went missing in October 2016. He was last seen leaving 5 Star Wine & Liquor on 2821 Houston Levee Road with a friend in a black pickup truck.

"It was really a tragic thing," Daniel Nguyen said. 

Nguyen works next door to the store Patel owned.

Marcus Perry, the last person who saw Patel alive, was found dead in his Bartlett home. Perry’s brother found him after not being able to contact him for several days.

The news of Patel's remains being discovered brought some relief for family and friends of the missing liquor store owner.

"I never in a million years would have thought something like that would happen to him," Nguyen said.

Bartlett police said they believe Perry killed Patel. Perry was a regular customer at Patel's liquor store. The last time Patel was seen alive was getting into Perry's truck in October. 

Investigators said Perry killed Patel, dumped his body near a farm in Panola County, and then went home and killed himself.

At this time, police said they have no motives and no more suspects. 

Authorities said Perry's cell phone records led them to Panola County, where they found nothing. But, a farmer notified police after he found a body, that turned out to be Patel, inside a large Christmas tree bag on his property.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

