Firefighter injured in fall out of window

A Shelby County firefighter was injured after flames engulfed a house in Eads, Tennessee.

The fire started in the garage of the 6,000 square foot home located on Wexford Street.

"I came by here earlier and the flames were going up in the trees," neighbor Gary Bryan said.

Shelby County Fire Department Spokesperson Brent Perkins said about 75 percent of the home was burned.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after falling out of a window. SCFD says the firefighter has minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

"He stepped out of a window and went in the wrong direction, but he's going to be fine," Chief Alvin Benson said.

Firefighters said the home did have a working smoke detector.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.