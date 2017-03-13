9 people pull petitions to fill Mark Lovell's vacated seat

Left to right: Uhlhorn, Patton, Vaughan (A picture for Marshall could not be found)

Nine people pulled petitions to run for the District 95 House of Representatives seat vacated by Mark Lovell.

Julie Byrd Ashworth (D)

Robert Paul Schutt (I)

Melissa R. Marshall (R)

Frank Uhlhorn (R)

William Kevin Vaughan (R)

John C. Bogan (R)

Billy Patton (R)

Joseph A. Crone (R)

Joseph Leonard Tomasik (L)

Of those nine, four have filed their petitions with enough signatures to run: Marshall, Patton, Uhlhorn, and Vaughan.

Marshall is a Collierville resident. Patton is a current Collierville alderman and business owner. Uhlhorn is a Germantown resident and business owner. Vaughan is a Collierville school board member, engineer, and real estate broker.

The petitions have been available since February 28. The window to file petitions is open until March 16 at 12 p.m.

The primary will be held on April 27, with the general election happening June 15.

The special election is estimated to cost $120,000. The state of Tennessee is supposed to reimburse District 95 for the cost of the election.

Early voting will be required for the special election, but the dates for early voting have not yet been determined.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.