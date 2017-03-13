Mid-Southerners can save hundreds with free tax prep - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mid-Southerners can save hundreds with free tax prep

(Source: Flickr.com) (Source: Flickr.com)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Tax Day is April 18, meaning you’ve got roughly a month left to file. Many Mid-South taxpayers could qualify to have their taxes done for free.

“There are plenty of federal programs that get you all the credits, all the deductions, don’t cost you anything,” Congressman Steve Cohen said.

Cohen spent Monday morning touting the IRS Free File program and explaining how significant the savings could be for Memphians, with hundreds of dollars pocketed and not handed over to tax preparers.

“You’re supposed to look out for yourself with taxes, not doing some service for somebody else,” he said.

Twelve tax preparation companies provide their software products at no cost. There are free options available for anyone who made $64,000 or less in the previous year.

The Free File software walks taxpayers through the process, but perhaps most importantly, there are no hidden charges or fees.

But if you’re still not sure, you can get help in person through the United Way of the Mid-South.

“The value of this program is they don’t have to go to neighborhood tax preparers. They don’t have to spend any money. They can come and get their taxes filed for free,” President and CEO of United Way of the Mid-South Kenneth Robinson said.

Robinson said a phone call to 211 will hook up taxpayers to a qualified United Way tax preparer in their neighborhood. To qualify for the United Way program, taxpayers must earn less than $54,000 yearly. Robinson said families could save at least $150 in preparation costs by participating.

“This is in the sweet spot of our “Driving the Dream” initiative to help families move toward self sufficiency and out of poverty,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

