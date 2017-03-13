Battle of the Birds tickets go on sale

The annual exhibition game between the Memphis Redbirds and the St. Louis Cardinals will be held at AutoZone Park at the end of March. But, for fans who purchase tickets to the exhibition game, there's an added bonus.

Individual tickets to the March 30 game go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and fans who purchase tickets to the exhibition game will receive a ticket to Redbirds Opening Day, which will be held April 11.

The Redbirds are also offering fans the opportunity to get their tickets early with the "Daily Deal," ahead of the rush when exhibition tickets go on sale.

Before Saturday, you can purchase the "Daily Deal" and receive tickets to the exhibition game, as well as two other Redbirds games, beginning at $48.

To get in on the "Daily Deal" for Monday, click here.

