Battle of the Birds tickets go on sale

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

The annual exhibition game between the Memphis Redbirds and the St. Louis Cardinals will be held at AutoZone Park at the end of March. But, for fans who purchase tickets to the exhibition game, there's an added bonus.

Individual tickets to the March 30 game go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m. and fans who purchase tickets to the exhibition game will receive a ticket to Redbirds Opening Day, which will be held April 11.

The Redbirds are also offering fans the opportunity to get their tickets early with the "Daily Deal," ahead of the rush when exhibition tickets go on sale.

Before Saturday, you can purchase the "Daily Deal" and receive tickets to the exhibition game, as well as two other Redbirds games, beginning at $48.

To get in on the "Daily Deal" for Monday, click here

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

