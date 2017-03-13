WWE's NXT coming to Landers Center

Wrestling fans rejoice!

The WWE stars of NXT are coming back to the Mid-South next month.

NXT Live! will host its first ever show in Southaven, Mississippi, on April 29 when they take over Landers Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at the Landers Center Ticket Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

The advertised superstars (Which are subject to change) set to perform in Southaven include:

Bobby Roode

Asuka

Shinsuke Nakamura

Tye Dillinger

Kassius Ohno

DIY

Ember Moon

Andrade “Cien” Almas

Tickets start at $15.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.