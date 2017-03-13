WWE's NXT coming to Landers Center - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WWE's NXT coming to Landers Center

NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain, alongside manager Paul Ellering (Source: Wikimedia Commons) NXT Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain, alongside manager Paul Ellering (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Wrestling fans rejoice!

The WWE stars of NXT are coming back to the Mid-South next month.

NXT Live! will host its first ever show in Southaven, Mississippi, on April 29 when they take over Landers Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them at the Landers Center Ticket Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

The advertised superstars (Which are subject to change) set to perform in Southaven include:

  • Bobby Roode
  • Asuka
  • Shinsuke Nakamura
  • Tye Dillinger
  • Kassius Ohno
  • DIY
  • Ember Moon
  • Andrade “Cien” Almas

Tickets start at $15.

