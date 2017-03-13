MEM offers non-stop flights to Cancun for the summer - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEM offers non-stop flights to Cancun for the summer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Travelers with Memphis International Airport will now have the option of having a non-stop flight to Cancun, Mexico.

Weekly non-stop flights from Memphis International to Cancun have returned.

The flights are only for the summer, lasting between May 17 through July 31, with most flights leaving on Monday and returning Sunday.

The weekly flight to Cancun will be operated by Swift Air, LLC and will feature 148-seat Boeing 737-300 planes. 

Flights and vacation packages are offered through vacationexpress.com or by calling 800.309.4717.

