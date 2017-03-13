Another Good Samaritan robbed trying to do the right thing

An East Memphis man says doing the right thing cost him and it makes him not want to help others.

The intersection where the Good Samaritan saw a car broken down. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

For the second time one less than one week, a Good Samaritan was carjacked and robbed at gunpoint after stopping to help someone else.

The man saw a car broken down on the side of the road on Blackbird Drive in Southeast Memphis on Friday. He stopped to help the couple and ended up giving them a ride. But the ride ended when the man he was helping pulled out a gun and robbed him of his cellphone, money, and car.

Last week, a different Good Samaritan was carjacked on Poplar Avenue.

Investigators said the two cases do not appear to be related.

