Dental service brings free care to Mid-South veterans - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dental service brings free care to Mid-South veterans

By Erin Wilson
(Source: Aspen Dental) (Source: Aspen Dental)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Aspen Dental is coming to Memphis to provide free dental health care for local veterans.

On Tuesday, March 21, the Civic Center Plaza-Main Street Mall will be the eighth stop of the Aspen Dental MouthMobile’s 35-stop tour.

Aspen Dental’s annual MouthMobile tour is in support of the Healthy Mouth Movement which has donated $7.5 million in dentistry for the last three years. More than 12,000 veterans have been provided with free dental care.

Due to the VA only covering dental care for veterans who are 100 percent disabled or have a direct injury to their mouth, Aspen Dental strives to provide dental care to about 35 veterans who make appointments.  Appointments must be made in advance to receive service and can be made by contacting the Alpha and Omega Veterans Services at (901) 729-2345.

This is the third and final stop in Tennessee. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

