Mississippi, Arkansas U.S. attorneys resign following Sessions request

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Mid-south (WMC) -

At the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, three Mid-South U.S. Attorneys have turned in their resignation letters. Sessions called on all U.S. Attorneys appointed by President Barack Obama to step down on Friday.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Thyer, 47, of Jonesboro said his resignation was effective March 10. 

Thyer has been the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas since December 31, 2010.

Patrick C. Harris, 64, of Little Rock assumed leadership of the office as acting United States Attorney beginning immediately upon Thyer's resignation.

Harris has served as the First Assistance United States Attorney for the past four years.

In Mississippi, two additional U.S. attorneys followed suit and stepped down according to the Associated Press.

U.S. attorneys Gregory Davis and Felicia Adams resigned.

Davis had been the U.S. Attorney for southern Mississippi, and Adams had been the U.S. Attorney for northern Mississippi.

Harold Brittain is now acting U.S. Attorney in Davis' place and Robert Norman assumes the role of Acting U.S. Attorney in Adam's place.

Davis had served since 2012 after being a private lawyer handling mostly civil matters.

Adams had served since 2011 following her work as a federal prosecutors from 1989 to 2010 before assuming the role.

Now, President Donald Trump will be tasked with nominating new U.S. Attorneys to take these positions permanently. Nominations must be confirmed by the Senate. 

