Here is a look at what is ahead tonight on WMC Action News 5 and some of our most popular stories from the web.

Weather

Rain will move east of the area by early afternoon, with lingering clouds and cold temps. Highs will only hit the mid to upper 40s. A little sun may pop out late in the day. More showers are possible by evening. Unseasonably cold temps for much of the week.

Newscast previews

4 p.m.

An update on the water outage in Jackson, MS. What caused the water outage and how residents are reacting.

5 p.m.

The missing business owner, Sanjay Patel who went missing in October 2016, remains have been found . Reporter Jerry Askin will have the latest updates on the finding and families thoughts.

6 p.m.

A large house fire in Eads caused the injury of a firefighter while battling the blaze. Investigators are looking for answers to what caused the fire.

Most viewed stories:

We hope you'll joins us tonight for news at 4, 5, and 6.