TDOT announces winners of 2017 sign contest

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation) (Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation)
(WMC) -

Do your duty. Seatbelt your booty!

Get ready to see that message emblazoned on Tennessee Department of Transportation signs throughout the Volunteer state.

That message won this year's TDOT Dynamic Message Sign Contest.

The contest gathered 2,000 entries and nearly 8,000 votes. Below are the top five vote getting messages:

  1. Do your duty. Seatbelt your booty!
  2. Use your blinking blinker!
  3. Be Kind. Don’t ride behind.
  4. In a hurry? Shoulda left early. Slow down!
  5. We’ve upped our road safety, so up yours.

TDOT will start running those messages on the overhead digital boards on interstates throughout the states.

TDOT said the purpose of the messages is to raise awareness of highway safety.

Last year’s winning entry was, “Turn signals, the original instant messaging.” Other popular messages included, “Get the cell of your phone and drive!” and “Practice safe texts, don’t do it while driving.” 

