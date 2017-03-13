Man leaves empty handed after leaping fence and breaking into shed

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who jumped over a fence and then broke into a storage shed on Saturday.

Police said the man was captured on surveillance video making his way over the wooden gate and into the back yard of the home on Melwood Street in the Westwood neighborhood.

The man then broke into the shed by cutting the lock off with a large cutter. He went into the shed with a flashlight but was unable to take any lawn equipment.

After failing to take the equipment, he jumped back over the same fence and left the scene.

Police said other burglaries of storage sheds have happened in the same area and they believe they're all related.

No arrests have been made.

