County cleans up 35 tons of illegally dumped trash in February

In Shelby County, crews have picked up more than 35 tons of trash that was illegally dumped during the month of February.

That number is up from the 27 tons of trash picked up by crews in January.

The county said the most trash was concentrated in three areas: near the intersection of Coleman and Egypt Central roads, near the intersection of Byhalia and Holmes roads, and near the intersection of Crumpler and Holmes roads.

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell said every dollar used picking up trash could have been used elsewhere, but the county remains committed to improving the appearance of Shelby County.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.