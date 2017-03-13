Rykhoek to transfer from Memphis

Memphis Tigers forward Chad Rykhoek announced he will not return to Memphis for his final season.

Rykhoek made the announcement on Twitter, thanking his teammates but saying he will “pursue other options.”

Rykhoek missed significant time this season after he injured his leg in Oklahoma and had to be hauled off the court on a stretcher.

However, he managed to make his recovery in time to return, playing in four of the Tigers’ last five games.

The big man averaged just under four points and two rebounds per game in his one season in Memphis after a transfer from Baylor, where he was unable to play due to injuries.

