9-year-old run over after accidentally shifting car into neutral

A 9-year-old died in Oxford on Sunday after a car rolled over him.

According to Oxford Police Department, the young boy, Henry Miller, climbed into the driver’s seat of his parents’ car and accidentally shifted the car into neutral. The boy tried to get out of the car, but in doing so, the car rolled over him.

His parents rushed him to the hospital, but doctors were not able to save him.

No charges are expected to be filed as it was ruled an accident.

The boy's parents own the restaurant, Oxford Ravine. They took to Facebook to express their sorrow and invite the community to Henry's visitation. They also set up an endowment in his name.

Residents of Oxford said they believe this is a tragedy that could happen to any parent.

"The folks are incredible people, good people, and it breaks my heart to hear this news about what's just unfolded with their family," Nathaniel Rios said. "Having five kids myself, I couldn't imagine what's going through them as parents."

The restaurant's voicemail said it will remain closed until next week.

"We're going to be there for them any way we can," Rios said. "We will be praying for them, our church will be praying for them, our people...that we're here for them."

