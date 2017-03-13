Official Shelby County tax notices to be mailed this week - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Official Shelby County tax notices to be mailed this week

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A sample of the official delinquent tax notices that will be sent out this week (SOURCE: Shelby County Trustee's Office) A sample of the official delinquent tax notices that will be sent out this week (SOURCE: Shelby County Trustee's Office)
SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) -

Official delinquent tax notices will be mailed as soon as Tuesday in Shelby County, according to Trustee David Lenoir.

Following several taxpayers receiving unauthorized tax notices last week, the Trustee's office said property taxes for 2016 became delinquent March 1. 

You can view a sample of the official delinquent tax notice by clicking here.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to call the Shelby County Trustee's Office at 901-222-0208.

