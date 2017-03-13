Official Shelby County tax notices to be mailed this week

An unscrupulous business is trying to trick Shelby County homeowners out of their homes, according to Shelby County Trustee's Office.

An unscrupulous business is trying to trick Shelby County homeowners out of their homes, according to Shelby County Trustee's Office.

Shelby County warns of fake tax notices designed to steal your home

Shelby County warns of fake tax notices designed to steal your home

A sample of the official delinquent tax notices that will be sent out this week (SOURCE: Shelby County Trustee's Office)

Official delinquent tax notices will be mailed as soon as Tuesday in Shelby County, according to Trustee David Lenoir.

Following several taxpayers receiving unauthorized tax notices last week, the Trustee's office said property taxes for 2016 became delinquent March 1.

You can view a sample of the official delinquent tax notice by clicking here.

If you have any questions or concerns, you are asked to call the Shelby County Trustee's Office at 901-222-0208.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.