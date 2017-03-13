Woman pays $300K after threatening calls claiming she won prize - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman pays $300K after threatening calls claiming she won prize

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A 78-year-old woman is out $300,000 after she said a scam artist called her home and threatened her.

After a year of mailing checks, the woman came to Southaven Police.

“Beth” is so terrified, she did not want her identity to be revealed.

"I don't know what I'm trying to do, I'm trying to get help. I just don't know where to go to get help,” Beth said.

She said she was contacted in 2016 by a representative from "Lloyd’s of America,” stating she won a large amount of money.

There was, however, a catch. She had to pay to claim her prize.

“They said it was taxes,” Beth said.

So she sent check after check, totaling $300,000, until she was unable to send any more.

"They threatened me, if I didn't do it, they could get me,” she said.

Beth said they harassed her, saying they could see her through her own window.

“I went to an FBI agent,” she said.

While interviewing with WMC Action News 5, Beth’s phone rang. The man on the line said he would “hate to have something happen to her” if she couldn’t send any money.

When reporter Justin Jaggers took the phone, he told the man what he was doing was illegal and the man hung up.

No company named “Lloyd’s of America” comes up in a Google search.

As a reminder, you should never send anyone money to claim a cash prize.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

