Young women use Spring Break to invest in future

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
By Tiffany Neely
A group of Mid-South girls are spending their Spring Break empowering their futures.

Members of the group Girl 24 are partnering with local businesses and bringing more than 90 girls and women face-to-face with potential careers in manufacturing.

In the celebration of International Women’s Month, they’re calling it Girlfacturing.

“It gave me hope that I can do anything,” Houston High School student Chloe McNeil said.

Organizers said they’ll explore six local businesses with different backgrounds throughout the week.

Their first stop was at Renaissance Architectural Firm.

They hope the visit could spark an interest despite the low number of women holding positions.

“Recently that number has been growing, and we're proud to say that, and we want to continue to see ladies to be interested in a male dominant field,” Renaissance employee Keairra Williams said.

“It encourages you to look into the field to see if this is something you would really like doing,” Briarcrest High School student Kynnidi Caffey said.

But the purpose of the event isn’t to be a lecture—it’s to give the women hands-on experiences, like virtual reality headsets used to shape plans for the future.

Next, the young women put on safety vests and hardhats.

“It’s really encouraging to see the talent in this place,” McNeil said.

That’s what Girls 24 is all about—exposing these women to new things, hoping they can discover their own talents along the way.

Tuesday, the students will visit Buff City Soap and Dave’s Bagels.

