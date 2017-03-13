Father shot, killed in front of his child - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Father shot, killed in front of his child

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A father was found dead in a fast food drive-thru this weekend.

The most heartbreaking part of the story is that the man's mother said he died in front of his child.

Police were called to the drive thru at McDonald's on Mendenhall Road Saturday. When they arrived, they found Antreze Broadie, 26, dead in a car and two others injured.

Police said the shooting happened half a mile down the road and did not happen in the drive thru.

A video posted to Facebook Live caught police investigating over the weekend after a shooting on South Mendenhall.

Dozens of people, including close family friends, posted to social media saying how heartbroken they are and how sad it is that the father of five, and a man who loved to rap, died in such a violent way.

One of those five children was in the backseat of Broadie's car when a gunman opened fire as Broadie and two other men sat in front of the Elvis Mart on Mendenhall. Loved ones said Antreze died in front of his child as he tried to drive away from the shots.

Loved ones have a message for the killer.

"I hope the person that did it, I hope it eats you alive. For real. He ain't do nothing," family friend Darnecia Chapman said.

Memphis police have not made an arrest in this case. 

Family and friends will hold a vigil Monday night at Elvis Mart beginning at 7:30 p.m.

