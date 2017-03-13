81-year-old arrested after drunkenly shooting friend

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies took a man into custody Monday evening after he was accused of shooting another man.

Deputies said 81-year-old Edgar Holmes barricaded himself inside a home in Millington after shooting another man in the shoulder.

SCSO officials said Holes was intoxicated when he opened fire. The man he shot was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The incident happened inside a home on Walsh Road near Shelby Forest.

"I just got a call from his wife saying she was trying to reach him, and when she had talked with him earlier he was very intoxicated. She was concerned she had heard on the news Walsh (Road) was barricaded," neighbor Nancy Barnhart said.

That wife feared the man inside the home was her husband.

"She's at a friend's house scared to death as you can imagine," Barnhart said.

Investigators said Holmes and his friend were working on the house because it was being sold. Officials said they had been drinking since 7:30 a.m. Monday.

"He told us he was taking a big drink while we was trying to get him out of the house," Assistant Chief Deputy Mark Dunbar said.

After about 20 minutes of talking, deputies looked through the window and saw Holmes drunk.

"He was a little incoherent. That's why we were able to get him in custody as quick as we did," Dunbar said. "The alcohol was really speaking."

Holmes was wheeled out on a stretcher and put into an ambulance. He was not injured, but very intoxicated.

Court records show Holmes was charged with DUI in 2014.

Holmes is charged with aggravated assault. He was issued a $12,500 bond.

