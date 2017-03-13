AR woman wins $250K on Lottery scratch ticket

Shirley Perkins of Gentry, Arkansas, is a quarter-million dollars richer after playing a 100X instant ticket.

Ms. Perkins plays the Arkansas Lottery once or twice a week and is finally a winner. While sitting in her granddaughters car, Ms. Perkins scratched off her ticket which revealed that she was a winner of $250,000. She said that she intends to buy a house and a car with some of her newfound funds.

This $10 scratch ticket, part of the new “Multiplier” family of games was purchased from Casey’s General Store in Tontitown, located in Washington County.

Three more quarter-million dollar prizes remain to be claimed on this $10 scratch-off game. Odds of winning this game are 1 in 3.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.