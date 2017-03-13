Chandler Parsons out indefinitely with meniscus tear - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Chandler Parsons out indefinitely with meniscus tear

Parsons (middle) watches on as his team hosts the Clippers (Source: WMC Action News 5) Parsons (middle) watches on as his team hosts the Clippers (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons is out indefinitely with a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.

The team announced Parsons will miss time after re-injuring the knee that has caused him many problems over the course of his time in Memphis.

“To suffer a setback like this after working so diligently to rebound from the injury to his right knee is obviously tough. That said, we know he will continue to work tirelessly to return to the court with his teammates and contribute,” General Manager Chris Wallace said. “Chandler has the full support of myself, Coach Fizz and the entire team and we are all focused on getting him healthy.”

There is currently no timetable for when Parsons will be able to return to the court.

