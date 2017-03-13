Miss. State draws 2 seed in women's tournament - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Miss. State draws 2 seed in women's tournament

(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
STARKVILLE, MS (WMC) -

Mississippi State women’s basketball earned a two-seed in the championship tournament.

The team’s best season in school history has led them to a home game in the first round.

The Bulldogs will host Troy in the first round on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Humphrey Coliseum.

Starkville will play host to the second round as well. Should the Bulldogs beat Troy, they will play the winner of DePaul and Northern Illinois.

DePaul and Illinois will play in Starkville at 11 a.m. Friday.

Tennessee is in the Oklahoma City region along MSU. The Vols drew a 5 seed.

Eventual SEC champs South Carolina, Baylor, UConn, and Notre Dame drew the top seeds in the tournament. Click here to see the full bracket.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

