Walgreens clerk runs from armed robber, escapes safely

Memphis police are searching for a man who tried to rob a Walgreens on Sunday.

Police said the man walked into the Walgreens in the 3100 block of Thomas Street and demanded money from the register.

After the clerk saw the man had a gun, she ran to the back of the store. After the clerk ran away, the man left the scene on foot.

He was wearing a black jacket with a red hood, black jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Police said the man also walks with a limp.

If you have any information on this man, you are asked to call Memphis police.

