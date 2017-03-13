Carter leads Grizzlies past Bucks

When teams struggle, it’s a good idea to look to your veterans for help.

The Memphis Grizzlies entered Monday night’s game as losers of five straight. Enter 40-year-old Vince Carter.

Vinsanity was unleashed upon the Milwaukee Bucks in Memphis. Carter was a perfect 8-8 from the field, including six three-pointers en route to a season-high 24 points against the Bucks and former teammate (now head coach) Jason Kidd.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies defense snapped back into shape. They held the Bucks to 93 points, which is the least they’ve surrendered since the All-Star break.

Mike Conley continued his stretch of good play with a 20 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Tony Allen chipped in 15 points, Zach Randolph added another 14, and Marc Gasol scored 13.

The offense was more efficient than they’ve been, shooting over 50 percent from the field.

The Grizzlies’ 113 points marked their best since their last win, a 130 point effort against Phoenix on February 28.

With the win, Memphis is 37-30 on the season and sit in seventh place in the Western Conference.

They still hold a sizeable lead over Denver for eighth out West, but the losing streak dropped them to their lowest spot in months.

They’ll look to continue their good energy when they take on the Bulls in Chicago on Wednesday.

