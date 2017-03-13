2 students attacked outside Wooddale High School

A woman said her two sons were attacked on their way home from Wooddale High School on Friday because they are Hispanic.

The woman told Memphis police a large group of students attacked her sons and yelled racial slurs at them.

The two teens were attacked on Scottsdale Avenue.

Police said a crowd of 100 students gathered around the fight, but dispersed when police arrived.

The two boys told police they were hit in the face by closed fists from several of the suspects and they were kicked.

Video of the brawl was posted to Facebook. WARNING: Video contains explicit language:

The boys told police they did not know the identity of the suspects, but they did know they went to Wooddale High and could identify them if they saw them again.

