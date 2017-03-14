Woman killed in hit-and-run on Sam Cooper Blvd

It's getting more dangerous to walk in Memphis.

A woman died after a hit-and-run on Sam Cooper Boulevard near the Mendenhall Road overpass late Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to an accident call just after 10 p.m. The woman who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no witnesses to the hit-and-run and the victim's name has not yet been released, but police officers said they are seeing an uptick in hit-and-run crashes.

"Something obviously has to be done about it," Memphian Louis Connelly said.

"It sure does seem to be a problem," Al Tacker agreed. "We've had several, day after day it seems like."

Memphis Police Department is working to address the problem. In fact, the department recently released a Public Service Announcement video about hit-and-run crashes.

Thirty-three pedestrians died in 2016. From January to March of 2017, at least 8 pedestrians have been killed and MPD said that's more than usual for the first part of the year. Not all of those fatalities were the result of hit-and-run crashes, but many of them were.

MPD said pedestrians should always cross the street at intersections with crosswalks, only walk with traffic signals allow, and pay close attention to your surroundings.

