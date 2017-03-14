Suspect on the run after robbing Memphis gas station

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person responsible for robbing a Memphis gas station.

The robbery happened at an Exxon gas station in the 1800 block of Poplar Avenue just on March 7.

MPD released surveillance video of the robbery on Facebook:

The video shows a man armed with a gun walking up to the counter. He then takes money out of the cash register and leaves the store.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

