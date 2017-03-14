Celebrating Pi Day with delicious pie deals

It’s Pi Day! No, we don’t mean pie, but 3.14. If you forgot from your days in math class, pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.

The mathematical constant is celebrated every year on March 14. The earliest known Pi Day celebration was created by Larry Shaw in 1988 at the San Francisco Exploratorium, according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

March 14 was officially declared National Pi Day in 2009 after the U.S. House of representatives passed a non-binding resolution.

If you’re not a math lover, you can still celebrate Pi Day with a slice of delicious pie.

Some people also celebrate Pi Day by entering pie eating contests and even watch the movie, Life of Pi.

Restaurants and businesses are also getting in on the celebration of Pi(e) with these March 14 only deals:

Pyro’s Pizza – All pies will be $3.14 between 3:14 and 6:28 p.m.

Whole Foods - $3.14 off large bakery pies and large take-and-bake pizzas

Domino’s – Two medium two topping pizzas for 8.99 each

Papa John’s – Two large two topping pizzas or pizza pie for $9.99

Pizza Hut – Two large two topping pizzas $7.99 each (online only)

Papa Murphy’s – Large all pizza $9

CiCi’s Pizza – All you can eat for $5.99

Kroger - $3.14 for an 8" bakery pie

If you know of a restaurant who has Pi Day deals, email us at web@wmctv.com.

