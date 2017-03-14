MPD: Girlfriend stabs boyfriend following fight

A man was taken the hospital after he was stabbed by his girlfriend in North Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

The stabbing happened off Decatur Street near Jackson Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

The victim’s girlfriend told officers she stabbed her boyfriend after a fight.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

Police have not said if charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.