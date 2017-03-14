Company offers paid-time off for new pet parents - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Company offers paid-time off for new pet parents

(Source: brewdog.com) (Source: brewdog.com)
COLUMBUS, OH (WMC) -

Being a new parent can require you to balance many things...family and work are just a few. A brewery in Ohio wants to make it easier for you to bond with your new addition.

Brewdog, a Scottish brewery, now offers a one week "paw-ternity". You read correctly!

This paid leave is for new pet owners. This perk will be offered to more than 1,000 company employees across the world.

"It's not easy trying to juggle work and settle a new dog into your life, and many members of our crew have four-legged friends at home," company co-founder James Watt told USA Today.

This company offers a dog-friendly policy. Sorry cat lovers! According to its website, Brewdog was founded by two guys and their dog. Employees can bring their pets to work.

