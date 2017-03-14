Southaven teen indicted as adult in concession stand arson - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Southaven teen indicted as adult in concession stand arson

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Jordan Rogers (Source: Southaven Police Department) Jordan Rogers (Source: Southaven Police Department)
Source: WMC Action News 5 Source: WMC Action News 5
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the 2015 arson of a concession stand in Southaven.

The fire destroyed the concession stand at the Greenbrook Ballpark Complex in June 2015.

Southaven Police Department arrested Jordan Trevor Rogers, 17. Now, he's been indicted on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit arson. He will be tried as an adult, according to police.

Damages to the building are estimated to be $600,000. 

Lieutenant Mark Little said he is relieved to see progress in the investigation.

"You know, we worked long and hard on this. My detectives--it did change hands a couple of times--my guys really never quit working on it," Little said. "These same names kept coming up a couple times, that we felt were responsible for it."

Neighbors were relieved to hear of the arrest.

"I'm happy. It always makes us nervous," said Cindy, who lives nearby. "Because we always see people out there and they're not supposed to be."

After the fire, crews had to work around the clock to repair damage before scheduled events. City of Southaven even approved a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect(s).

According to DeSoto County Jail, Rogers was already in jail on burglary charges.

"Living here, I know my husband keeps an eye out also, because this is our neighborhood," Cindy said.

SPD said it expects to make as many as three more arrests in this case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Female suspect in YouTube shooting identified; 3 wounded

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-03 20:25:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:43:21 GMT

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

    Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.

    More >>

  • YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 3:45 AM EDT2018-04-04 07:45:11 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:06 AM EDT2018-04-04 11:06:31 GMT
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...
    (Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...(Courtesy of San Bruno Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Bruno Police Department shows Nasim Aghdam. Law enforcement officials have identified Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, ...

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

    A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.

    More >>

  • Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wife, lover accused of murdering husband for life insurance

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:09:25 GMT
    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch. (Source: Family photos/WSB/CNN)

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>

    Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly