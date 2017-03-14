Southaven teen indicted as adult in concession stand arson

Three days after a fire destroyed the concession stand at Greenbrook Ballpark Complex in Southaven, investigators determined someone intentionally set the blaze.

Three days after a fire destroyed the concession stand at Greenbrook Ballpark Complex in Southaven, investigators determined someone intentionally set the blaze.

A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the 2015 arson of a concession stand in Southaven.

The fire destroyed the concession stand at the Greenbrook Ballpark Complex in June 2015.

Southaven Police Department arrested Jordan Trevor Rogers, 17. Now, he's been indicted on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit arson. He will be tried as an adult, according to police.

Damages to the building are estimated to be $600,000.

Lieutenant Mark Little said he is relieved to see progress in the investigation.

"You know, we worked long and hard on this. My detectives--it did change hands a couple of times--my guys really never quit working on it," Little said. "These same names kept coming up a couple times, that we felt were responsible for it."

Neighbors were relieved to hear of the arrest.

"I'm happy. It always makes us nervous," said Cindy, who lives nearby. "Because we always see people out there and they're not supposed to be."

After the fire, crews had to work around the clock to repair damage before scheduled events. City of Southaven even approved a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect(s).

According to DeSoto County Jail, Rogers was already in jail on burglary charges.

"Living here, I know my husband keeps an eye out also, because this is our neighborhood," Cindy said.

SPD said it expects to make as many as three more arrests in this case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.