Time to prepare for a hard freeze Wednesday morning

A freeze warning is in effect for the entire Mid-South.

Spring seemed to have arrived several weeks early this year causing flowers and trees to bloom much earlier than usual.

I’ve even seen several neighbors planting flowers as well. Though our average low is 44 degrees, it’s not uncommon to have below freezing temps this time of year.

Due to the early bloom and possible record low temps Wednesday morning, a freeze warning is in effect for the entire Mid-South and most of the south and Midwest region. A freeze warning means temps will be below freezing for several hours and could cause damage to flowers or trees that have been planted or blooming.

Covering these plants and flowers will be necessary for them to have a chance to survive, but it’s no guarantee. This could also cause issues for outdoor pets and exposed pipes. Both need protection from the freezing temps.

Our record low in Memphis for Wednesday is 25 degrees set back in 1988. We will get very close to that record in the city and most areas in west Tennessee. Plus, most areas in northeast Mississippi and east of Memphis will drop into the low 20s.

We will likely drop below freezing again Thursday morning with lows around 30 degrees. We will finally warm back into the 60s by Friday into the weekend. In the meantime, get out the heated blanket and have the gloves and scarf ready if you head outside.

