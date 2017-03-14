Blood drive seeks to get more African-Americans to donate

Remington College held a blood drive Tuesday to encourage African-Americans to donate.

Terry Davis was the first person who participated in Remington College's "3 lives" blood drive. It's named because one pint of blood can save a trio of lives.

"It helps people, and I try to donate blood as often as they come to the school," Davis said.

The blood drive happens about three times a year.

African-Americans’ blood has unique characteristics that are important for patients with sickle cell disease. It's a disorder that mostly affects African-Americans.

"When the hospitals run low on blood, you can help save another person's life," Davis said.

Remington College student Timorris Adams used to be scared to give blood. That's until he realized how much good he can do.

There is a nationwide shortage due to winter weather that canceled hundreds of blood drives in other parts of the country.

"Because I know there are a lot of unfortunate people who need blood, so that’s why I donated," Adams said.

