Family remembers man killed in car crash

A man is dead and a woman is in intensive care after a crash Friday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. at Interstate 40 and Watkins Road.

Police said the driver of the car, 25-year-old Kai Owens, was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. Owens crashed into a car and a tractor trailer on the interstate.

Owens died in the crash. His family said he was a wonderful person who was beloved by his family and his Lane College classmates.

"He was a loving son; took care of his mom; I saw him every day," Owens' mother, Karen, said. "This is my third day without Kai. It doesn't feel good, and I don't know what to do."

Owens family said the woman who was in the car with him was a friend.

She is in intensive care at the hospital.

Owens' family did not know where Owen was driving to when the crash happened.

