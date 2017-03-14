Grizzlies to offer free Wi-Fi at FedExForum

FedExForum will soon have free Wi-Fi.

Comcast announced a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to provide the service to The Grindhouse, which will provide a three-gigabit fiber connection. Comcast Business will also provide internet service and cloud-based communications for the team’s front office.

“Through our new agreement with Comcast Business, fans will soon be able to enjoy our games in more innovative ways,” Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Business Operations John Walker said. “This positions FedExForum as a technologically advanced arena and will dramatically improve the overall fan experience.”

