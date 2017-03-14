Father says son taken by non-custodial mother at hospital

A young father is desperate to find his 1-year-old son who has been missing for more than a month.

“I wake up every morning... his room is still the same. I look in his room and I mean, hoping that he will be there. Hoping that he would be sleeping in his bed,” Jeffrey Hayslett Sr. said.

Jeffrey Jr.’s bed is still made up from the last time he slept in it. His toys and stuffed animals have been untouched since Valentine’s Day.

Hayslett, who said he’s the boy’s primary custodial parent, allowed Jeffrey Jr. to visit his mother on February 14.

“She was supposed to bring him back that evening around 6 o'clock,” Hayslett said. “And she never showed. So, the next day, I know he had a doctor's appointment at Le Bonheur.”

Hayslett said his son’s mother, Tameka Washington, took off with the boy at the hospital.

On Monday, police issued two felony warrants for Washington in connection to the missing boy: kidnapping and custodial interference.

Hayslett’s gut tells him something may be wrong with his son, but he’s holding out hope Jeffrey Jr. will be home before his second birthday next month.

“To Tameka, if you're watching, will you please just bring my son home?” Hayslett asked. “Jeffrey, if you are out there, I love you son. And I am not never going to give up hope. I am always going to pray that you are OK.”

Hayslett said he’s heard rumors his son may be in Arkansas or Illinois.

If you know where Jeffrey Jr. could be, call police.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.