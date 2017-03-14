A Better Mid-South: MS flag on college campuses - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A Better Mid-South: MS flag on college campuses

Mississippi state flag (Source: WLOX) Mississippi state flag (Source: WLOX)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5:

There's a bill in the Mississippi state legislature that would, if passed, require some public colleges to fly the Mississippi flag or lose their state funding

That's because most of our state funded universities no longer display the controversial banner on their campuses. 

Love the flag, hate the flag – it doesn't matter. 

The perception of Mississippi isn't so great outside of Mississippi, and the flag adds to the negative perception. 

Sadly, many people don't care and that mentality is one more reason Mississippi often stays mired at bottom of every list. 

If Mississippi is going to compete for jobs, sporting events, and other resources, they will have to change the logic in solving problems. 

Mississippi colleges, and more importantly the students, have it figured out. 

Unfortunately, when they graduate, many won't find work and will leave Mississippi for better, higher paying jobs elsewhere. 

Changing the flag in Mississippi is a critical, important next step in making this a Better Mississippi and a Better Mid-South.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

