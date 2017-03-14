Diamond Pipeline protest held at Valero

A small group of protesters gathered outside Valero refinery in Memphis on Tuesday in opposition of the Diamond Pipeline construction.

The protest is one of several that have happened in the past few months.

“It is easy to connect to people fighting this fight because we are fighting it from Tennessee to Arkansas to Oklahoma and this pipeline will be stopped,” Laurel Cannito said.

In January, 12 protesters were arrested while protesting outside the Valero Memphis Terminal.

Construction of the crude oil pipeline from Oklahoma to Memphis started last year and is expected to be complete this year.

