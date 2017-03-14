Residents could face $50 per day fine for messy yards

Homeowners in Collierville could soon be fined $50 a day for throwing trash on town property.

The rules would apply to the greenbelt trails as well as other public property.

The homeowners would get a warning, but if debris is dumped again, they’ll face a $50 fine for every day the mess remains until it is cleaned up. This would include construction waste or even leaves.

There must be one more vote by the Collierville board before the proposal is official.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.