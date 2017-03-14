Memphis students spend spring break bettering their community

A group of students on spring break spent their free time helping their community.

Most students take the time off to go on vacation or relax with friends, but one group of students made better use of their time by cleaning up parts of the Westwood neighborhood.

The project was part of Mayor Jim Strickland's initiative to clean up the city by 2018.

"It made me feel good, because a lot of people don't do it," student Terrick Bailey said. "I just wanted to help clean the community."

The group of students is also planning a cleanup Thursday in the Klondike neighborhood.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.